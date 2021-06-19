BitcoinZ 1-Day Volume Hits $4,388.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $5.78 million and $4,388.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.00367203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00149164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00229239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

