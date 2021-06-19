Vanilla Network (VNLA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.98 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $12.11 or 0.00033858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $4,305.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00144982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00183316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,803.03 or 1.00134124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.22 or 0.00859248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 824,666 coins and its circulating supply is 659,507 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

