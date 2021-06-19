Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.
Shares of Chewy stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
