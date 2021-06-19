Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

