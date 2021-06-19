Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.70 and a fifty-two week high of $264.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

