Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 781,956 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,536.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,956 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $73,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 141,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 108,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,923,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

