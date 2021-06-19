Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTGX. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $43.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

