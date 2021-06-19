Federated Hermes Inc. Has $62.39 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,321 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $62,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

