Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 360 DigiTech.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QFIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

QFIN opened at $43.20 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.54.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

