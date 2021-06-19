Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $623.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $600.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

