Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of CarGurus worth $59,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CarGurus by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,683. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

