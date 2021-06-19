WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

