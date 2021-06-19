WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,347,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $92.25 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

