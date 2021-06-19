Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 525.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $353.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,683,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,517,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

