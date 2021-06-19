Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of O opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

