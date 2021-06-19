Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $141.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

