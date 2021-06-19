Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,445 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

