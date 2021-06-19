Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 54,033 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,033 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

