Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 163,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $33,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

