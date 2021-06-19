Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,849 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130,881 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $90,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Splunk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.09 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.