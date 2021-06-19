Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,213,011 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1,281.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of AGNC Investment worth $39,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 34.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

