Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,179,455 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 211.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,455 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $36,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,550,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

