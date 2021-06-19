Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2,191.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $38,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 636.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,985,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

