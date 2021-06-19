Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.58% of Bunge worth $65,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

