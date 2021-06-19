Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,589 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

