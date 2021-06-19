Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 95,500 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $56,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $72,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.35 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

