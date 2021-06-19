ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Position Lessened by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after buying an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 248.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

