Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219,640 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

