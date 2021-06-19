Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,046,483 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046,483 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $47,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

