Bp Plc Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after acquiring an additional 352,748 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

