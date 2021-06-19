Bp Plc Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $131,850,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

BDX opened at $240.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

