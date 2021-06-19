Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,889,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443,041 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.74% of Crescent Point Energy worth $62,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 334,230 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

