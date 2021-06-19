Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,297,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler stock opened at $218.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

