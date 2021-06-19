Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,897 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $79.67 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.