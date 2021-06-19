CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

