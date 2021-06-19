William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428,848 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of F.N.B. worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,833,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,707,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.