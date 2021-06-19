Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,002 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.10% of Cerner worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.22. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

