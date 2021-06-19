Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stake Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,584,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,635,031 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 10.58% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $126,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.20. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

