Head-To-Head Survey: Acutus Medical (AFIB) versus The Competition

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Acutus Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million -$101.98 million -3.43 Acutus Medical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.72

Acutus Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Acutus Medical Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acutus Medical Competitors 899 3826 7056 187 2.55

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 45.54%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.52%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Acutus Medical competitors beat Acutus Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

