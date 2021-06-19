Helmet.insure Hits Market Cap of $17.25 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $854,959.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,730,687 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

