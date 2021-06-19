PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

PagerDuty stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,848,755 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,663 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 31.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,215,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,362,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $31,991,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

