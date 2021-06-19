ThreeFold Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $24,549.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00145136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00182890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.39 or 0.00861765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,792.45 or 0.99694718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

