Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 18.9%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 561,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KXIN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

