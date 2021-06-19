DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $174,110.41 and approximately $330.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00742949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083521 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

