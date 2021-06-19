Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $25,689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

