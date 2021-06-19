Comparing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 26.01% 6.22% 4.82% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alamos Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 1 4 8 0 2.54 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus target price of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 82.21%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Alamos Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.09 $144.20 million $0.40 19.48 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -7.69

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

