Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $19.38 on Monday. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $544.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth $309,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

