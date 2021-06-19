Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 70,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

