William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 17,897 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -330.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.59.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.