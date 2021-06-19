Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $40,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48.

