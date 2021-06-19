William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $230.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.